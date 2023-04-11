Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Tuesday, April 11, 2023

A 27-year-old man from Whitstable has been arrested for murder after a man in his 50 was found in Canterbury

by uknip247
A 27-year-old Man From Whitstable Has Been Arrested For Murder

Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have made an arrest in connection with the death of a man in Canterbury.

Kent Police was called to a car park in Castle Street in the city at 1.44pm on Monday 10 April 2023 where a man in his 50s was found deceased.

His death is currently being treated as suspicious.

A 27-year-old man from Whitstable was arrested later the same day on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody while enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in Castle Street between Saturday 8 April and Monday 10 April, or has any information regarding the death, should report via the Major Incident Public Portal by visiting https://mipp.police.uk quoting 46/64809/23.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage which might assist.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website Independent UK charity taking crime information anonymously | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org).

