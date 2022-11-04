A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to 9 years for the rape of a female in Wigan town centre

Ablolom Okbazge of no fixed abode was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court

yesterday to 9 years imprisonment and placed on the sex offenders register

for life after being found guilty of rape.

In the early hours of Saturday 18 December 2021, a 37 year old female had

been socialising with friends in Wigan town centre, when she became

separated from her friends and was alone whilst being drunk. The victim was

approached by Ablolom Okbazge and was taken down a side alley off King

Street, Wigan, to a more secluded area off the main street.

The court heard how the victim was then subjected to a prolonged and

horrific ordeal, where she was raped by Okbazge.

The defendant was arrested at the Brittania Hotel in Standish the following

day (19 December 2021) and was remanded in custody until his trial.

Detective Constable Ray Williams of GMP’s Wigan division said;

“This has been a very traumatic ordeal for the victim from the moment she

was approached in the street and led into an alleyway by Ablolom Okbazge,

right up to the present day. What Okbazge did that day is likely to affect

the victim for the rest of her life and the trauma will not simply go away

just because the court process has concluded.

“I would like to thank the victim for her resilience and bravery in

reporting this incident to the police and giving us the opportunity to put

a dangerous man in prison. I believe that because of her bravery, this has

prevented the same thing happening to somebody else.

“It is my hope that the sentence handed to him today will provide both the

victim and members of the community some comfort and reassurance that he

will not be able to put another person through the same trauma that the

victim experienced in the early hours of that day in December.

“Greater Manchester Police will not tolerate such predatory behaviour

within the communities we serve. We want all members of our community,

especially women and girls, to feel they are not at risk of harm when

simply walking the streets of Greater Manchester and going about their

daily lives.

“You may have noticed a high visibility presence during the night-time

economy in various towns across the Greater Manchester Police force area.

This is part of our renewed drive to make our communities safer,

particularly for women and girls during the hours of darkness. We regularly

have officers in uniform as well as plain clothed officers patrolling our

town’s as well as the city centre who will identify and challenge predatory

behaviour and deal with it accordingly.”