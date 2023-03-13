A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a rape which happened in the Abington area of Northampton.

In the early hours of October 11, 2020, a woman was enjoying an evening in the garden with her housemates after a long shift at work.

Also invited to the house that night was an acquaintance of one of the occupants – Nicu Botnari, previously of the Headlands, Northampton.

After the woman had called it a night and headed back to her bedroom to get some sleep, she awoke to find Botnari on top her, committing rape.

Following the incident, Botnari left the house and a short time later, the woman reported the incident to police.

An investigation was launched and at Northampton Crown Court in December last year, Botnari was found guilty of one count of rape. Today at the same court, he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Lead Investigator – Detective Sergeant Andrea Taylor, said: “As a police force, we never underestimate the courage it takes for a person to report a sexual assault and I want to reassure people that when they do, we will treat their report with sensitivity and confidence.

“Nothing will ever make the survivor in this case forget what Botnari did to her but she should be proud of the incredible bravery she has shown which has resulted in a dangerous rapist being sent to prison. Because of her – he can no longer hurt anyone else.

“This case continues to have a significant impact on her but I hope the conclusion today provides her with some comfort. She has so much going for her and I hope she can now see brighter things on the horizon.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is a priority for Northamptonshire Police. We will believe you, we will support you, and we will do everything we can to put the person who committed the crime against you behind bars.”