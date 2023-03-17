Saturday, March 18, 2023
A 27-year Old Woman From Gosport Has Today Been Arrested On Suspicion Of Assisting An Offender In Connection With The Incident.
by uknip247

She remains in custody at this time.

Mark Noke, 64, died of a stab wound to his chest in the early hours of Saturday 25 February at his home in Warburton Road, Thornhill.

Six other men, aged 21, 23, 28, 31 and two aged 20, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed as part of the case. Whilst a 39-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released on bail.

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Howard Broadribb, said:

“We are continuing to explore all relevant lines of enquiry as part of our investigation into Mark’s death – including those who are seeking to assist those who may have been involved.

“Today’s latest arrests demonstrate that we will turn over every stone possible in order to bring those responsible to justice.

“It is also a timely reminder that anyone who is found to be harbouring a person in their address – specifically wanted man Leighton Tabone – then they too are liable to be arrested for committing a criminal offence.

“My officers are working hard to find breakthroughs in the investigation, and continue to support Mark’s family, but we would really implore anyone with information – no matter how small or insignificant you believe it to be – to report it to us. It could prove vital in aiding our investigation and getting justice for Marks’ family.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or report via the police website, quoting Operation Hibiscus or the crime reference number 44230077698.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

