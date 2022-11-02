A 28-year-old man has been jailed for possession of a knife in a public place and possession of Class B drugs following a stop and search in Andover

Ashley Marshall, aged 28, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Winchester

Crown Court on Friday, 28 October to four months in prison after pleading

guilty to both offences at a previous hearing.

The court heard that at around 2.45pm on Monday, 3 October, officers on

routine patrols spotted Marshall running towards Beales Close from the

direction of Acre Court.

The officers asked Marshall to stop but he refused and continued running

into Beales Close where he was subsequently detained.

Officers carried out a stop and search, during which they located a

quantity of cannabis and a knife in Marshall’s rucksack.

Appearing at Winchester Crown Court on Friday, 28 October, Marshall was

jailed for four months for both offences.

As a result of this conviction, Marshall activated an 18 month suspended

sentence for a previous offence of possession with intent to supply

cannabis, making his sentence a total of 22 months in jail.