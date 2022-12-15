A 28-year-old man was charged in court with attempting to murder two police officers in a bomb attack in County Tyrone

Charlie Love, of Bridge Street, Strabane, is charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as charges of causing an explosion and possessing explosives.

The charges stem from an attack on police in Strabane on November 17.

Mr. Love has been placed in custody.

On Wednesday, a detective inspector told Dungannon Magistrates’ Court that he could link the accused to the charges.

Mr Love only spoke to confirm that he understood the charges.

The court heard that at 22:58 GMT on November 17, a police patrol in Strabane heard “a large flash and a loud bang” as their vehicle passed through the town’s Mount Carmel area.

During follow-up searches, officers discovered a crater at a construction site, according to the detective.

Further forensic tests revealed that a military grade explosive was used.

A command wire leading to what police believe was a firing point near a tree stump was also discovered, according to the officer.

A drill and wiring, which detectives thought were the trigger mechanism, were also discovered, according to the court.

The detective inspector also told the court that there was CCTV footage of a man in dark clothing fleeing the scene of the explosion and running down an alleyway.

Mr. Love was arrested on November 18 and his cellphone was confiscated.

Mr Love, according to the detective, made no comment during several interviews and was later released.

According to the court, forensic testing of several items, including the firing mechanism’s trigger, the drill, the command wire closest to the firing mechanism, and a metal post at the site of the explosion, all revealed a DNA profile matching Mr Love’s.

A barrister for the accused questioned the DNA connection, claiming that “DNA is a very transmittable product and that a sample can be taken and planted.”

The detective inspector responded that he was not a forensic scientist and that he could not answer the question.

District Judge Alanah McSorley ruled that the connection test had been met.

A bail application was opposed by the detective.

He stated that police believed Mr Love could continue “to engage in terrorist activity” and that residents of Strabane were afraid to assist with the investigation into the attack.

The court heard that Mr Love was a “vulnerable adult” who had been accompanied by an appropriate adult during police interviews.

On December 13, the 28-year-old was arrested once more.

Mr Love, according to the detective inspector, was “an extremely dangerous individual” who was involved with the political party Saoradh, which police believe is the political wing of the New IRA.

According to the court, he took part in a protest outside Strabane police station on November 25.

According to the detective, the New IRA claimed responsibility for the Strabane attack.

Judge McSorley denied bail because there was a risk of further offending.

The accused was remanded in custody and ordered to appear in court on January 5.