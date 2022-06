On Saturday, 11 June, police were called to Junction Mews, W2, shortly after 6.30pm, after receiving reports of a group of people fighting with knives.

Officers were present. A 28-year-old man with stab wounds was discovered.

He was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service paramedics before being taken to the hospital, where he is still in critical condition.

A crime scene has been set up. No arrests have been made.