Southampton Magistrates Court 2
A 29-year-old man from Gosport has been jailed for 12 weeks after pleading guilty to a number of driving offences in the Romsey area

It comes after officers, who were patrolling in the Romsey area, identified a stolen vehicle travelling towards West Wellow on 1 January 2023. Officers successfully used pre-emptive tactics at Greatbridge service station in an attempt to stop the vehicle.
The vehicle continued along Fishlake Meadows and Robert Whitworth Drive – where the driver decamped before being located by officers hiding in a nearby garden of a residential property.
George Peter Berry, aged 29, of Brockhurst Road in Gosport was subsequently arrested and charged with taking a vehicle without consent, driving whilst disqualified and driving without third-party insurance.
Appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday 3 January, Berry pleaded guilty and was jailed for 12 weeks and further disqualified from driving for an additional 19 months. He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

