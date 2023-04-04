A 29-year-old man has been jailed for 15 years, with a further five years extended sentence, after being found guilty of a series of sexual offences

Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Home BREAKING

by uknip247

Francis Sanderson was previously found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Inverness of a catalogue of crimes.

His offences were committed against six women between 2008 and 2020 in the Moray, Easter Ross and the Inverness area.

Detective Inspector Gordon Patullo said: “Francis Sanderson perpetrated domestic abuse offences for many years and has today been held accountable for his conduct.

“Sanderson’s offending is marked by a sustained campaign of physical and sexual abuse against a number of women.

“He has shown himself to be a controlling and dangerous individual who perpetrated a torrent of domestic abuse throughout his adult life. With this sentence Sanderson will face the consequence of his actions for years to come.

“His conviction is welcomed and sends out a clear message that domestic abuse crimes not be tolerated in a modern Scotland and will be robustly investigated by Police Scotland.

I would like to acknowledge the victims in this case and I hope that today’s sentencing provides them with some closure which will allow them to move on with their lives

“We would take this opportunity to reach out to anyone who is experiencing or has experienced domestic abuse; it is never too late to report to the police or seek support and advice from one of our partner agencies such as Women’s Aid.”

