Monday, May 8, 2023
Monday, May 8, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING A 29-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car which did not stop in the early hours of May 8

A 29-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car which did not stop in the early hours of May 8

by uknip247

The incident occurred on Queens Road near the junction with Wall Close in Smethwick, and the victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.

Sergeant Richard Moors, from the Motorway Policing Serious Collision Investigation Unit, stated that the investigation is in its early stages, and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

He urged anyone who saw the collision or has dash cam footage to contact the police, and help them understand exactly what has happened.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk, message Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 08.00 and midnight, or call 101 and quote log number 170 of May 8.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Rishi Sunak has come out in support of the Metropolitan Police following accusations that the force’s arrests of protesters during the coronation of King...

A cyclist who died in a road traffic collision has been named

A Mexican national has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in an elaborate attempt to smuggle over 600kg of methamphetamine...

A persistent thief who targeted shops and parked vehicles during a six-week crime spree has been jailed

Iran’s judiciary announced on Monday that two men, Yousef Mehrad and Sadrollah Fazeli-Zare, were executed at Arak Prison for their alleged involvement in running...

Police have launched a murder investigation following a fatal stabbing in High Wycombe, which resulted in the death of a 17-year-old boy

A murder investigation continues following the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Dagenham

Five charged with public nuisance offences in Doncaster

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) experts called to Whitstable

Multiple police teams worked together to carry out a drugs raid after receiving vital information from members of the public

Police have charged a man with murder following a fatal stabbing in Hackney

Police say: The victims’ vehicle overturned as they collided with another unoccupied car as they attempted to escape the shoot-out in Peckham

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.