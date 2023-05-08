A 29-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car which did not stop in the early hours of May 8

The incident occurred on Queens Road near the junction with Wall Close in Smethwick, and the victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.

Sergeant Richard Moors, from the Motorway Policing Serious Collision Investigation Unit, stated that the investigation is in its early stages, and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

He urged anyone who saw the collision or has dash cam footage to contact the police, and help them understand exactly what has happened.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk, message Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 08.00 and midnight, or call 101 and quote log number 170 of May 8.