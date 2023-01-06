A 29-year-old man who died last week from a stab wound to the heart while sitting in a south London park has been photographed for the first time.

On Friday, December 30, Kalabe Legesse was’minding his own business’ in Peckham Rye Park when he was the victim of a random attack.

He was discovered with serious stab wounds near a cafe off Strakers Road in the park at 8.24 p.m.

Despite the best efforts of London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance crews, the 29-year-old man died half an hour later at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation as the search for the perpetrators continues.

A post-mortem examination revealed that he died as a result of a haemorrhage and a stab wound to the heart.

Mr Legesse’s family has been notified, and they are being assisted by specialist officers.

The incident was described as a “brutal and senseless attack” by police officers.

Officers are now seeking information and looking for two suspects who were seen fleeing the park on pedal bikes in the moments following the ‘brutal and senseless’ attack.

‘Kalabe’s family and friends have been left devastated by his death, which occurred after a brutal and senseless attack while he was simply sitting in the park, minding his own business,’ said Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

‘We have been working tirelessly to identify those responsible and would like to hear from anyone who was in or around the park at around 8 p.m., particularly near the café and playground.

‘At this early stage in the investigation, we believe we are looking for two suspects who fled the scene on pedal bikes towards Peckham Rye.’

Following the stabbing, a planned New Year’s Eve run in the park was cancelled.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about what occurred is asked to call 101, referencing 6165/30Dec22. Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

No arrests have been made.