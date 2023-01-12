Thursday, January 12, 2023
A 29-year-old Sheffield Man Will Appear Before Court Charged With Attempted Murder
Following the reported assault of a man in Stocksbridge earlier this week, a 29-year-old Sheffield man will appear in court today (Thursday, January 12) charged with attempted murder.

Bradley Spencer, of Pot House Lane, is scheduled to appear in Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

At around 7.55 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10, emergency services were called in response to reports of an assault outside a property on Cedar Road.

A man in his 30s was discovered with serious injuries and taken to the hospital, where he is still in critical but stable condition.

