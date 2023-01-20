A 30-seater bus was damaged by fire

This morning, firefighters responded to a bus fire on Wilton Way in Hackney (January 20).

A fire damaged a 30-seater bus. The fire also damaged six other vehicles and a small portion of several nearby properties. Before the Brigade arrived, all passengers had exited the vehicle. There have been no injuries reported.

The 999 Control Officers of the Brigade received 42 calls about the fire.

The Fire service was called at 8.13am, and the fire was out by 9.20am. Bethnal Green Fire Station responded with firefighters.