Maria Nolan and her accomplice Daryl Paul were caught on CCTV in June 2020 attempting to trade in the computer at a Belfast Cash Converters shop.

Noah Donohoe, 14, remained unaccounted for at the time, but his body was discovered the day after his laptop was recovered.

She had contested the charges, telling police that she had no idea the laptop belonged to the schoolboy at the time.

The judge at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, however, told Nolan that “she took an active part” in attempting to pawn the stolen computer, which police later discovered in her possession.

Maria Nolan and Daryl Paul were not accused of having any direct contact with the teenager before his death; the only charges they faced were related to his stolen property.

Noah Donohoe’s disappearance two years ago sparked a massive search across north Belfast, and the investigation into his death remains one of Northern Ireland’s most high-profile cases.

Noah went missing for six days after leaving his home on Sunday, June 21, 2020, to go for a bike ride.

On Saturday, June 27, his body was discovered in a storm drain in north Belfast, and a post-mortem examination revealed that he drowned.

A full inquest into Noah’s death was scheduled to begin in January of this year, but it has been postponed.

Nolan was released on bail while awaiting sentencing.

Daryl Paul pleaded guilty to stealing Noah’s laptop and schoolbooks in a separate case last year.

“There is no overlap between this accused and the terrible tragedy that befell poor Noah,” said the judge in that case, who sentenced Paul to three months in prison.