A 31-year-old man has beed arrested after a Land Rover allegedly rammed another vehicle at the B&Q  in Farnborough

Officers were called after a vehicle dressed as a bogus police car was spotted.

It was said to have blue lights on top. Officers were called to reports of a collision between a Land Rover and a van on Invincible Road in Farnborough around 5.35 p.m. Tuesday (December 6).

Following the crash, two men reportedly exited the Land Rover and attempted, but failed, to gain access to the Peugeot van. According to reports, cannabis was discovered in the van.

 

During the incident, another vehicle in the parking lot was reportedly damaged. A window in the B&Q store was broken, and bollards were also damaged.

“Officers investigating an incident at the B&Q car park in Farnborough on Tuesday, December 6 have made an arrest,” a Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said. “A 31-year-old man from Aldershot has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.”

“He was released under investigation, and our investigations are ongoing.” We have received a number of responses, including video footage, from members of the public since our appeal yesterday.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Hampshire Constabulary online or by phone at 101, quoting incident 44220494188, or Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

