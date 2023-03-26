A 31-year-old man has been charged after items worth over £3,000 were stolen from multiple shops

Glasses frames, clothing, watches, jewellery and a Bluetooth speaker were among the goods stolen from six retailers between 16 January 2023 and 20 March 2023.

The targeted stores were Specsavers, British Heart Foundation, Superdry, Claire’s Accessories, Superdrug and Menkind.

Maciek Parczewski, of Lower Parliament Street, Nottingham, was arrested on Wednesday (22 March). He has since been charged with nine counts of theft and was due to appear before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday afternoon (24 March).

Sergeant Rich Tiernan, of the Nottingham City Centre neighbourhood policing team, said: “Shoplifting offences can have a significant impact on retailers and are taken very seriously by Nottinghamshire Police.

“We are continuing to work alongside partners to clamp down on theft and I am pleased we have now charged a suspect in this case.”