At 8.15pm on Tuesday 2 August 2022, emergency services were called to Fox Hill Road following numerous calls from members of the public reporting that a man was being severely beaten in the street.

Upon arrival, officers found 50-year-old Simon Wilkinson who had suffered critical injuries and he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbours and witnesses identified local Andrew Hague as the man responsible and he was arrested at his home nearby.

Detective Inspector John Fitzgibbons, who led the investigation into Mr Wilkinson’s death, said: “A number of people in the local area called police after witnessing this prolonged, brutal and unprovoked assault.

A 31-Year-Old Sheffield Man Has) Admitted To Murdering His Neighbour In A “Prolonged And Brutal” Incident Last August

“What they saw, and indeed what the officers who first responded to this incident saw, was traumatic. A post-mortem examination found that Mr Wilkinson died as a result of head and facial injuries, from repeated severe blows.

“The help our officers received from the community was invaluable and Hague was brought into police custody a short time afterwards.”

Hague, formerly of Fox Hill Road, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today where he entered a guilty plea to murder.

DI Fitzgibbons added: “My thoughts are with Mr Wilkinson’s family as they continue to mourn the loss of their loved one. I hope that they can take some solace in knowing that Hague will face a significant time in custody for his unforgivable actions.”

Hague has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 9 May 2023.