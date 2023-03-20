Monday, March 20, 2023
Monday, March 20, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A 31-year-old Sheffield man has) admitted to murdering his neighbour in a “prolonged and brutal” incident last August

A 31-year-old Sheffield man has) admitted to murdering his neighbour in a “prolonged and brutal” incident last August

by uknip247

At 8.15pm on Tuesday 2 August 2022, emergency services were called to Fox Hill Road following numerous calls from members of the public reporting that a man was being severely beaten in the street.

Upon arrival, officers found 50-year-old Simon Wilkinson who had suffered critical injuries and he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbours and witnesses identified local Andrew Hague as the man responsible and he was arrested at his home nearby.

Detective Inspector John Fitzgibbons, who led the investigation into Mr Wilkinson’s death, said: “A number of people in the local area called police after witnessing this prolonged, brutal and unprovoked assault.

A 31-Year-Old Sheffield Man Has) Admitted To Murdering His Neighbour In A “Prolonged And Brutal” Incident Last August
A 31-Year-Old Sheffield Man Has) Admitted To Murdering His Neighbour In A “Prolonged And Brutal” Incident Last August

“What they saw, and indeed what the officers who first responded to this incident saw, was traumatic. A post-mortem examination found that Mr Wilkinson died as a result of head and facial injuries, from repeated severe blows.

“The help our officers received from the community was invaluable and Hague was brought into police custody a short time afterwards.”

Hague, formerly of Fox Hill Road, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today where he entered a guilty plea to murder.

DI Fitzgibbons added: “My thoughts are with Mr Wilkinson’s family as they continue to mourn the loss of their loved one. I hope that they can take some solace in knowing that Hague will face a significant time in custody for his unforgivable actions.”

Hague has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 9 May 2023.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Armed police called after a group armed with weapons and reports of shots fire in Croydon

Wandsworth Road in London has been closed following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian

ULEZ cameras in South London appear to have been ‘stolen’ with wires cut in an apparent act of defiance about the upcoming expansion, which...

The findings of an official review on the Met Police have been described as “horrible” and “atrocious” for force

‘Jaws of life’ equipment stolen from the fire station

A man has been charged after having two dogs dangerously out of control resulting in the death of an elderly woman

Hampshire firefighter arrives in Malawi as part of UK’s rescue effort

Teenager fighting for his life after third stabbing within hours in Croydon

First Pictures from the scene after Two teenagers have been stabbed outside Mcdonald’s in Croydon after a brawl

Four jurors who conducted their own research online while sitting on a conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to possess firearms trial have been sentenced

A man has been given an indefinite hospital order for the murder of a ‘loving and devoted father’ in Tilbury.

A successful Essex Police investigation that saw a revenge porn perpetrator jailed for 21 months is documented in a new programme that airs tonight

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More