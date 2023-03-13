Monday, March 13, 2023
Monday, March 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

A 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman have been sentenced at Teesside Crown Court in connection with a high value burglary in Middlesbrough.

written by uknip247
Auto Draft

David Jones and Staci Lorriman, both of no fixed abode, were arrested by Middlesbrough CID after a man in his late 50s reported that a large sum of cash, a TV, bank cards, a phone and other possessions were stolen by a man and a woman overnight on 5th January.

Jones was charged with theft and with fraud shortly after the incident and he was charged and detained to court on 9th January, from where he was further remanded.

And on Friday 13th January Lorriman was also charged with theft.

She appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 14th January from where she was remanded until her second appearance on 7th February.

Today Jones received a sentence of 34 months and Lorriman was sentenced to 27 months in prison.

Officer in the case Detective Constable Yas Hussain of Middlesbrough CID said:

“This case involved a vulnerable victim, so I carried out extensive enquiries with him providing support as we worked to obtain the best evidence possible.

“Thankfully, CCTV at the scene provided clear, identifiable images of the defendants in the act, which means they submitted guilty pleas early in the court process.

“Swift action in arresting the defendants also led to the majority of the stolen money being recovered and it will shortly be returned to the victim.

“Unfortunately there will always be those who seek to take advantage of vulnerable people and I would take this opportunity to urge anyone with vulnerable friends or family members to remind them to be wary of letting any strangers talk their way into their home.”

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

A woman who went on a first date...

Two men have been sentenced following a robbery...

A man who subjected two separate women to...

Ludmila Poletelova, who was aged 61, was murdered in...

A drug dealer has been jailed after neighbourhood...

A 24-year-old Kettering man has been sentenced for...

A burglar who hid in a leisure centre...

Man jailed for drugs and driving offences in...

A man has been jailed for 25 years...

Police are appealing for the public’s help finding...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More