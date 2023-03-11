Saturday, March 11, 2023
A 32-year-old Man Has Been Jailed For 19 Years For The Fatal Stabbing Of His Mum

Jamie Dempsey, of Brechin Road, Kirkby, was convicted of manslaughter, following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court, after he stabbed his 55-year-old mum Karen in the chest while fighting with another man outside a pub in Kirkby in August 2022.

Karen was taken to hospital but sadly later died.

Dempsey was also found guilty of one count of unlawful wounding and one count of possession of a bladed article.

Yesterday, Wednesday 18th March, he was sentenced to 19 years for manslaughter.

He was also sentenced to four years for unlawful wounding and three years for possession of a bladed article to run concurrently. 

Detective Chief Inspector Ally Woods said: “This is clearly a very tragic case in which a man fatally stabbed his own mum while fighting with someone else outside a pub.

“Sadly it shows all too harshly the devastating consequences of carrying a knife and the impact it can have on you and your family as well as your victim.

“Dempsey will now spend a considerable period of time behind bars for his actions on that night. He will also have to live with the knowledge that he was directly responsible for the death of his own mum.

“Reducing knife crime in Merseyside continues to be a priority all year round for Merseyside Police and we are committed to doing anything we can to find the people who carry, store and use weapons to prevent another tragedy like this happening.

“We will continue to do our open land seaches, warrants and stop searches as well as working with our partners to educate people about the dangers of carrying weapons and I would ask our communities to help us with that work by telling us who is carrying weapons and where they are being stored.”

