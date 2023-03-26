A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident in Openshaw

Officers were called to Welland Street in the town at around 2am.

The victim – a 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. At this stage, it is believed he died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Detectives are appealing for any information, especially relating to a second suspect who is believed to have fled the scene in a vehicle shortly afterwards and any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage should be sent over to police as this may be crucial to the investigation.

Detective Superintendent Simon Hurst, said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation, and a team of officers are working extremely hard to understand a comprehensive timeline of events that will help us piece together what has happened this afternoon.

“Though we believe this was a targeted attack, we recognise that incidents of this nature will understandably cause concern in communities across Greater Manchester. There will be an increase of highly visible police officers in the area over the coming days and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to come and speak to us.

“Whilst we are appealing for information to trace a second suspect seen leaving the scene, I would urge people who were in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who has mobile or CCTV footage that may be of interest to police to contact us as a matter of urgency as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“We are also appealing to motorists and residents in the area, who may have captured anything on Dashcam, CCTV or doorbell cameras to contact us.

“Every bit of evidence is crucial to the investigation and will be treated with the strictest confidence.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 quoting log number 1771 25/3/2023.

“Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”