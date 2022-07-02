In June, John Todd of Fife was found guilty of a number of charges, including rape, against three different women.

He was sentenced to five years and ten months in prison today in Edinburgh’s High Court.

“Todd is a predatory and dangerous man who has committed a variety of serious crimes against a number of different women over a long period of time,” said Detective Sergeant Lauren O’Neil of Fife Division’s Rape Investigation Unit.

He has now been found guilty of his crimes, and the cruelty of his behaviour has been exposed, thanks to the bravery of the women who came forward.

“I want to thank the women for their bravery throughout this investigation and court proceedings.” Hopefully, today’s decision will help them move forward.”