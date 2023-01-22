Sunday, January 22, 2023
Sunday, January 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder conspiracy in the case of Liam Smith on Thursday has been released on police bail

A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder conspiracy in the case of Liam Smith on Thursday has been released on police bail

by uknip247


A 39-year-old man was arrested yesterday and is being questioned by detectives from Greater Manchester Police’s (GMP) Major Incident Team.
Mr Smith was murdered on Kilburn Drive in Wigan on the evening of Thursday, November 24, 2022, after sustaining a fatal gunshot wound and being attacked with acid.
GMP is urging anyone with information to contact them. If you have any information or footage from the Kilburn Drive or Shevington areas of Wigan on Thursday, November 24, please contact GMP.
Please submit any information, CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage via the Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22L21-PO1
You can also report information to GMP by dialling 101 or visiting our website at www.gmp.police.uk and entering log 910 of 25/11/2022.
You can also report information anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

The leader of a Kurdish smuggling ring was apprehended at Manchester Airport...

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured...

Forecasters have issued a level three cold alert for England, warning that...

The A21 in East Sussex closure goes from bad to worse in...

A suspect has been charged in connection with a series of house...

Police probe launched after two stabbed in broad daylight attack in Croydon

Due to a large building fire adjacent to the road at Ebdens...

After officers stopped a suspicious vehicle in Medway, two people were arrested...

Danny Howard of Radio 1 has revealed that the station will continue...

A Tameside man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for...

Police were called and discovered a man in his 50s lying on...

Police Scotland is appealing for information after Links Park, the home of...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More