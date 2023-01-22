A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder conspiracy in the case of Liam Smith on Thursday has been released on police bail



A 39-year-old man was arrested yesterday and is being questioned by detectives from Greater Manchester Police’s (GMP) Major Incident Team.

Mr Smith was murdered on Kilburn Drive in Wigan on the evening of Thursday, November 24, 2022, after sustaining a fatal gunshot wound and being attacked with acid.

GMP is urging anyone with information to contact them. If you have any information or footage from the Kilburn Drive or Shevington areas of Wigan on Thursday, November 24, please contact GMP.

Please submit any information, CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage via the Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22L21-PO1

You can also report information to GMP by dialling 101 or visiting our website at www.gmp.police.uk and entering log 910 of 25/11/2022.

You can also report information anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.