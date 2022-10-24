It comes after police were called to Idris Terrace, Plasmarl, Swansea, at 6am

The area will remain sealed off with an increased police presence while investigations continue, said South Wales Police.

The force added it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the woman’s death.

A major incident room has been set up at Cockett Police Station.

Det Supt Darren George said: “We appreciate the support of the local community as we continue this investigation, and I would like to reassure them that, at this time, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this death.”

ADVERTISEMENT