A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to over 13 years in prison for a robbery he committed on Christmas Day

by uknip247

Jonathan Ashton, who is already serving a prison sentence for robbery and firearms offences, was jailed earlier this week after admitting forcing his way into a house in Handsworth, Sheffield, at around 10.50am on Christmas morning.

The resident of the property, a man in his 60s, was home alone and answered his rear door after hearing a knock. Ashton made his way into the man’s home and, when the victim tried to challenge him, he violently and repeatedly punched the man around the head and body, before running away.

The victim suffered head injuries that required hospital treatment.

Detective Constable John Briers said: “Ashton’s behaviour was calculated and violent. He went to that property with the intention of stealing and causing harm to whomever got in his way.

“Through examination of CCTV footage in the local area, the support of witnesses who heard the commotion at the victim’s house and saw Ashton fleeing, as well as forensic evidence recovered from the scene, we were able to present a comprehensive case to the court and I am pleased he has received a further, lengthy custodial sentence for his crimes that day.”

Ashton, of HMP Marshgate, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday 25 April where he was sentenced to 13-and-a-half years in prison. He will serve this prison term concurrently to his existing jail term.

