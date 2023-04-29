A 35-year-old Middlesbrough man has been sent to prison for a string of violent offences against a woman

Saturday, April 29, 2023
by uknip247

Michael John Aaron Hall of Faygate Court, Hemlington appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Friday 21 April and was sentenced to 48 months imprisoment for coercive and controlling behaviour, intentional strangulation, three charges of common assault and one charge of actual bodily harm. He was also made the subject of an indefinite restraining order.

Hall subjected the victim to a barrage of physical, verbal and emotional abuse over an extended period. He regularly monitored her phone, limiting contact with friends and family and acted in an aggressive and controlling manner. His behaviour escalated to the point where he strangled her, held her in a headlock, dragged her by her hair, punched her and also threatened to harm her horses.

Sentencing him to 48-months imprisonment the Judge commented that Hall had a ‘deeply dysfunctional attitude towards women’ and behaved as if they were his property.

Following the sentencing, investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Holly Grosvenor said,

“Firstly I’d like to pay tribute to the bravery of the victim. After being subjected to Hall’s violence and abuse, I do not underestimate the huge courage it took for her to come forward and talk to police. I hope the sentence handed to Hall provides her with some sense of justice and provides her with a safe space to move forward with her life.

“Nobody should have to live with the fear of violence hanging over them. North Yorkshire Police will not tolerate abusive and violent behaviour and we will do everything in our power to put those who behave in this way in front of the court.

“To anyone who is experiencing abuse and violence, please speak to somebody. If you do not feel ready to speak to the police there are a number of agencies, such as IDAS (Independent Domestic Abuse Services) who are ready and waiting to help you.

