A 36-year-old man has appeared before a special sitting of Longford District Court charged with a number of offences linked to alleged human trafficking

Lucky Osazee Enoghegase, with an address at Great Western House, Frenchville Lane, Galway, was arrested yesterday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into trafficking and related criminal activity.
This morning, Longford District Court heard he had been charged with conspiring with another to traffic a person, for the purpose of exploitation, as well as another charge in connection with alleged trafficking.
Judge John Brennan was told the accused made no reply when the charges were put to him last night.
His solicitor, Frank Gearty, said no application for bail would be made today but that one would be made, at a subsequent hearing.