Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Wednesday, November 30, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A 36-year-old Man Has Appeared Before A Special Sitting Of Longford District Court Charged With A Number Of Offences Linked To Alleged Human Trafficking
Home BREAKING A 36-year-old man has appeared before a special sitting of Longford District Court charged with a number of offences linked to alleged human trafficking

A 36-year-old man has appeared before a special sitting of Longford District Court charged with a number of offences linked to alleged human trafficking

by @uknip247
Lucky Osazee Enoghegase, with an address at Great Western House, Frenchville Lane, Galway, was arrested yesterday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into trafficking and related criminal activity.
He was detained in Mullingar Garda Station overnight.
This morning, Longford District Court heard he had been charged with conspiring with another to traffic a person, for the purpose of exploitation, as well as another charge in connection with alleged trafficking.
Judge John Brennan was told the accused made no reply when the charges were put to him last night.
His solicitor, Frank Gearty, said no application for bail would be made today but that one would be made, at a subsequent hearing.
Judge Brennan remanded Mr Enogheghase in custody until next Thursday when he is due to appear before Mullingar District Court.

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has died following a head on collision in Fife on...

A man has been found guilty of stabbing a railway worker and...

Best Online Brokers For Bitcoin Trading

Ethereum – The Potential way to create decentralized apps

Beginning today, Apple Music subscribers can learn their top songs, artists, albums,...

Up to 100,000 nursing staff will take part in their first and...

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses after two people were assaulted

Breaking: Police make arrests after the two tenneagers are murder one mile...

A teenager has been found guilty of murdering a 16-year-old boy during...

A man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in jail...

Talks have broken down with a 3rd rail union TSSA

Many of British Airways’ flights are being considered for relocation from Heathrow...