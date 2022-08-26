A balaclava-clad gunman who chased a man into her home around 10 p.m. on Monday night fatally shot the nine-year-old girl.

As Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel tried to ram the door shut on Kingsheath Avenue in Knotty Ash, the killer put his hand through it and opened fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Korbel was shot in the wrist, and the same bullet killed her daughter as she stood directly behind her.

The gunman then fired two more shots at the intended target, Joseph Nee, 35, before fleeing on foot.

Just moments before, Nee burst through the front door after Olivia’s mother opened it in response to a commotion outside in the street, where the gunman was pursuing Nee and another man.

Convicted burglar Nee, who was shot in the upper body, was taken to the hospital by associates in a black Audi Q3 following the shooting and is in stable condition.

Olivia Pratt-family Korbel’s has asked for assistance in determining “who took our baby away from us.”

Olivia Pratt-family Korbel’s and friends have shared ‘heartbreaking’ photos, videos, and memories of the ‘one in a million’ schoolgirl.

How police success against high-level criminals ‘played a role’ in the battle between Liverpool gangs

Nee will be returned to prison for allegedly violating the terms of his release.

After the shooting, police officers arrived at the house and rushed Olivia to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where she died.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her mother was taken to Aintree Hospital by paramedics and treated for a gunshot wound.

.

Merseyside Police said officers tracked down and spoke with the two people in the Audi.

According to the police, another man who was with Nee at the time of the shooting had also been spoken to.