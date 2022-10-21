Clive Gonsalves was found guilty of arson and criminal damage after the incident at the Great Western Hotel in April.

Gonsalves, who was homeless, had been housed at the hotel by Swindon Borough Council during the Covid-19 pandemic. During the night of April 6 Gonsalves made calls to the ambulance service. A crew responded but he was found to be physically well and given support and information for other services. But in the early hours of April 7 Gonsalves set fire to his bedding or mattress, setting off the fire alarms.

Staff were quick to react and found Gonsalves lying on his bed. He was dragged from his room into the car park for safety where both staff and Gonsalves were assessed by the ambulance crew. The room was completely destroyed.

Detective Constable Philip Nash of Wiltshire Police said: “Thankfully the other residents were out at the time. The Fire safety systems in place at the hotel stopped the fire from spreading but had the staff not acted quickly and the other residents had been in their rooms the result could have been much worse.

“Our thanks go to those members of staff for their brave actions, saving the life of Mr Gonsalves at considerable risk to themselves.”

At Gonsalves sentencing today His Honour Judge Jason Taylor KC told him: “You placed yourself and others at risk and I am concerned that you demonstrated the capacity to cause significant harm. It was only good fortune that further injury was not caused.”

Gonsalves must serve four of those six years in custody before he can apply for parole, but this will require an assessment prior to release. He would also be required to pay a victim surcharge (amount not yet provided).