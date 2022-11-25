Friday, November 25, 2022
Friday, November 25, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A 36-year-old Man Is Due In Court In Connection With A Knife-point Robbery At A Shop.
Home BREAKING A 36-year-old man is due in court in connection with a knife-point robbery at a shop

A 36-year-old man is due in court in connection with a knife-point robbery at a shop

by @uknip247

Officers responded after reports a man entered the store in High Street, Stanton Hill, with a knife and threatened staff to hand over money in the till. He then left the store with cash and alcohol.

No-one was injured during the incident which happened on Wednesday night (23 November 2022).

Following inquiries, officers identified and arrested a suspect within 24 hours after the robbery was reported.

Mark Kavanagh, of Brand Lane, Sutton-in-Ashfield, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Saturday 26 November) charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Read Next

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Violent crime and behaviour of this sort has no place in our communities and will not be tolerated.

“The officer in the case, Detective Constable Lionel Thursby, and Detective Constable Christopher Grundy conducted fantastic detective work and identified a suspect in quick time. A man has now been charged as a result of our investigation as he awaits the court process.

“As our work in this case demonstrates, the force treats robbery and knife crime extremely seriously. Our priority is to keep people safe which is why we will vigorously investigate reports of this kind and seek to put suspects before the court at the earliest opportunity.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are appealing for witnesses and information, and any road users with...

Police need your help to find Peter Clark, who is wanted for...

Police in Hampshire are appealing for witnesses following an initial Hare Coursing...

The quick actions of Thanet officers to recover money stolen from a...

A man from Biddenden has been jailed for more than eleven years...

A woman has died in a car crash on the A13 in...

Yellow warning issued for South-east with heavy rain set to hit London...

A Hertfordshire Constabulary officer has been dismissed without notice for using excessive...

Officers are renewing their appeal to help find a man missing from...

A 21 year old woman from the local area has died after...

The A13 is closed westbound between the M25 Junction 30 and the A1153 (Dagenham) due to a collision

Teenager killed in fatal collision after Police Pursuit on the A13 in...