A 36-year-old Man Is Due In Court In Connection With A Knife-point Robbery At A Shop.

Officers responded after reports a man entered the store in High Street, Stanton Hill, with a knife and threatened staff to hand over money in the till. He then left the store with cash and alcohol.

No-one was injured during the incident which happened on Wednesday night (23 November 2022).

Following inquiries, officers identified and arrested a suspect within 24 hours after the robbery was reported.

Mark Kavanagh, of Brand Lane, Sutton-in-Ashfield, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Saturday 26 November) charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Violent crime and behaviour of this sort has no place in our communities and will not be tolerated.

“The officer in the case, Detective Constable Lionel Thursby, and Detective Constable Christopher Grundy conducted fantastic detective work and identified a suspect in quick time. A man has now been charged as a result of our investigation as he awaits the court process.

“As our work in this case demonstrates, the force treats robbery and knife crime extremely seriously. Our priority is to keep people safe which is why we will vigorously investigate reports of this kind and seek to put suspects before the court at the earliest opportunity.”