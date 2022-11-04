A 37-year-old man has appeared in court charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of assault following three incidents on the London Underground

Donovan Kenlyn, of North Circular Road, Ealing, was arrested on 31 October
in connection to the incidents.
Detectives continue to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed two
assaults at Finchley Road station and another assault at Baker Street
Underground station to get in touch with BTP by texting 61016 or calling
0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 210 of 27/10/22
