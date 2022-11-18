A 37 year old man has been killed in a hit and run on Friday morning

Detectives investigating a fatal collision in south-west London are appealing for witnesses.

Police were called to Worple Road, SW20, at 1.45am on Friday, 18 November, to reports of a road traffic collision.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service. It was reported that a car, a Mercedes CLA, had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian, a 37-year-old man.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the Mercedes stopped at the scene and was been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen when required and driving, or in being charge, when under influence of drink or drugs. He has been taken into custody.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating the circumstances.

They are particularly keen to hear from any witnesses who saw the collision, or captured it on CCTV or dash camera.

Any witnesses yet to speak with police are asked to call the SCIU on 02085435157 quoting CAD 473/18Nov.