A 37-year-old pedestrian who died following a crash has been named as Stuart Crawford

The incident happened around 1015pm on Saturday, 11 March, 2023 on Causeyside Street and involved a silver Ford Fiesta.

The road was closed for around six and a half hours whilst a full collision investigation was carried out and re-opened around 5am.

Sergeant Christopher Hoggans said: “Our thoughts remain with Stuart’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are still ongoing and we are keen to trace the drivers of a red Ford Fiesta, and a silver-coloured estate car, possibly a taxi, who might have witnessed the crash.

“I would also ask anyone with any dash cam footage or private CCTV which may assist us to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 4151 of 11 March, 2023.

