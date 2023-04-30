A 38-year-old man has been arrested as part of an ongoing rape investigation

Officers were called to Crow Lane, in Henbury, yesterday at around 12.30am following a report of a rape.

The investigation is ongoing and a police cordon was in place in the area yesterday.

Officers are treating this as an isolated incident.

The man has been released on police bail as detectives continue enquiries.

Officers are providing support to the victim, and she is being offered specialist help and advice from trained professionals.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have any information, or any relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, to call them.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223099038