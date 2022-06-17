Michael Littlefield, 39, of Camborne Close, Bishopstoke, was found guilty by a jury during a five-day trial at Southampton Crown Court on Monday, April 25, 2022.

He was found guilty of eight counts of sexual assault on a child under the age of 13, two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, one count of assault on a child under the age of 13, one count of causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity, and one count of causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

The same jury found him not guilty of one count of rape of a child under the age of 13 and one count of causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

The court heard how the 39-year-old sexually abused three children in the Eastleigh and Hedge End areas on multiple occasions between August 2014 and October 2020, including a child he used to babysit.

Michael Littlefield was sentenced to 14 years in prison today (17 June) at Winchester Crown Court, with an additional four years on licence imposed upon his release.

He is also subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

“First and foremost, I must record the incredible bravery of all three victims in coming forward and reporting the abuse committed by Michael Littlefield in the first instance,” said Kimberly Duncan of Hampshire Constabulary’s Child Abuse Investigation Team. Each child demonstrated maturity beyond their years in articulating the crimes committed against them, which helped us secure justice for them with today’s sentence.

“They were very young children when Michael Littlefield decided to rob them of their innocence; the victims will now have to live with this ordeal for the rest of their lives; but a very dangerous man is now behind bars.”

“We hope that today’s sentencing provides the victims with closure and comfort that he will no longer be able to harm them.”

“We want to demonstrate that, regardless of the circumstances, Hampshire Constabulary is committed to supporting survivors of rape and sexual assault, and we will do everything we can to identify offenders and bring them to justice.”

“If you have been a victim of rape or sexual assault, please report it as soon as possible.” Even if you’re not certain, we’d rather hear from you so we can ensure your safety.”

Hampshire Constabulary has established a specialised team to investigate serious sexual assaults and rapes against children. We will continue to invest in this area of work in order to reduce violence against children, identify perpetrators, and bring victims to justice.

It’s fine if you’re not ready to talk to the cops just yet.