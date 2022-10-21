Richard Hall, of Beaulieu Close, Toothill was found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent, burglary of a pharmacy, breach of a suspended sentence and possession of a bladed article.

It follows several incidents, including an attack on November 13, 2021, when he stabbed his victim eight times with a kitchen knife in the hand, torso, leg and neck, also causing a punctured lung.

When sentencing Hall His Honour judge Jason Taylor KC said he deemed Hall “a dangerous offender” telling him: “Your victim certainly thought he was going to die.”

He went on to say: “This was a prolonged and persistent attack” and “you caused grave injury”.

Judge Taylor also told Hall the offence “was committed in his home where he should have felt safe.

“You do pose a significant risk of harm. The public need protection from you.”

Detective Constable Lily Cockerill, of Wiltshire Police said: “Hall attacked a friend in his own home who had been trying to help him. His actions were fuelled by his use of medications, stolen from a previous burglary at a pharmacy.

“The effect on the victim has been profound and has damaged all his personal relationships.

“It has taken a long time for this result to come about.

“I thank the victim for his strength in standing by the police and court process.”

Hall was given an extended sentence of 12 years comprising of eight years and three months in jail and an extension of three years and nine months. He was also fined £190. Hall was given 25% credit for an early plea.