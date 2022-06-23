The London air ambulance landed in the car park at South Woodford Station

At around 7.35 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, police were called to Mulberry Way, E18, for reports of a man with a stab wound.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service, and the London Air Ambulance were all present. A 39-year-old man was taken to an east London hospital; an update on his condition is pending.

A crime scene remains in place.

At this point, no arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police at 101 and reference CAD 6998/23Jun.