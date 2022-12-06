A 3km highly pathogenic avian influenza Captive Bird (Monitoring) Controlled Zone for the H5N1 Virus has been ordered after Avian Influenza breaks out killing Marwell Wildlife’s Penguins

Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Desperate to stop the spread, DEFRA said;
“These measures apply from 19.00 on 5 December 2022 until this Declaration is
withdrawn or amended by further declaration”.
Marwell Wildlife confirmed yesterday that a number of their penguins had tested positive for avian influenza.
The wildlife park said unfortunately, these birds died as a result of their illness.
The Zoo are taking protective measures to ensure the remaining Avian wildlife at the Zoo remains protected from the virus.
In bird flu disease zones, certain movements of poultry, other captive birds, eggs, poultry products or materials associated with their keeping, or mammals from or to premises where poultry or other captive birds are kept, are not permitted. This is to control further disease spread.
Some low-risk activities or movements are possible, provided that all conditions of the general licence are met by the person responsible. If it is not possible to meet the conditions, or if the activity or movement is not covered by a general licence, you can apply for a specific licence.
Maxwell said;
“We are working with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) to ensure all necessary biosecurity measures are in place.
Marwell Zoo is open as usual, for all our day guests and for our Glow Marwell evening event. At this time, guests will be unable to access our Energy For Life: Tropical House and walkthrough aviaries so that we can help to keep our other birds safe.
Our flamingos have been brought under a covered area of their enclosure, and the penguins are off-show. We have already been taking precautions, including foot dips for guests, and these will continue to be in place while we investigate.
Thanks as always to our dedicated animal and veterinary teams for working so hard to ensure the health and wellbeing of our animals.

