A 40-year-old man has had his suspended custodial sentence activated by magistrates after pleading guilty to three further thefts from shops in East Northamptonshire

Christopher George Nast, of no fixed abode, was handed a 12-month sentence suspended for two years at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on November 28, after admitting to a string of thefts in Rushden.

Nast received the sentence after pleading guilty to six offences and asked for a further 10 to be taken into consideration. At the same court on Saturday, December 31, he pleaded guilty to a further three offences, activating his suspended sentence.

These offences related to three thefts from shops which occurred at Tesco Express in Rushden and the Co-op in Higham Ferrers, between December 20 and 30 last year – when it is alleged Nast targeted various businesses to pay for his drug addiction.

Between 9.45am and 10am on December 20, Nast was seen filling a bag with items at Tesco Express before leaving without offering payment. He was intercepted by staff as he exited the store, and the items were recovered.

Between 3pm and 3.15pm on December 28, Nast entered the Co-op in Higham Ferrers and stole meat to the value of £30, and then at about 6.40am on December 30, Nast returned to Tesco Express in Rushden where he stole chocolate bars. He was again challenged, and items were recovered.

Nast was handed three two-week custodial sentences in relation to the latest offences to run consecutively however, following the activation of his suspended sentence, he will serve in total 12-months and two weeks in prison.

Inspector Miriam Kiernan of the East Northants Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Sadly, Christopher Nast is a persistent acquisitive crime offender who has caused untold stress and misery on the business community in Rushden and Higham Ferrers, to feed his drug addiction.

“We hope Nast will take advantage of his time in prison to get the help and support he needs with his addiction, while at the same time providing our local businesses with respite from his offending.

“Drug harm is a matter of priority for the Force, and we will continue to work with businesses to ensure that those who bring misery on our communities through persistent offending are identified and brought to justice to and make our county a better place to live and work.”

If anyone has concerns in relation to any form of suspected illegal activity, please report it to us on 101, online at www.northants.police.uk/ro or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.