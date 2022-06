.

The man was initially detained on Wednesday, June 7, under TACT 2000 schedule 7, after arriving in the UK at Luton on a flight from Kosovo.

He was arrested and taken to a local Bedfordshire police station before being released on bail until early July.

The arrest is related to Islamism.

Officers also searched a residential address in the Watford area as part of the investigation. All searches have now been completed, but inquiries continue.