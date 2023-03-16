Thursday, March 16, 2023
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Ten Fire Engines And Dozens Of Firefighters Have Been Called To Tackle Blaze At Hotel Used To House Ukrainian Refugees
A 400-year-old hotel said to be housing Ukrainian refugees was among the structures destroyed by fire in Midhurst, West Sussex

by uknip247

The fire is believed to have started around 1 a.m. on Thursday at a property on North Street before spreading to the roof of the Angel Inn next door.

Hilton Holloway, a local who witnessed the fire, said that around 30 people, including some children, were evacuated from the hotel.

“There were a lot of Ukrainian refugees in the hotel, which only had about 15 rooms,” he explained.

“I spoke with one young woman who appeared to be relatively calm.”

Mr Holloway, who lives across the street from the hotel on the town’s main street, captured photos and video of the fire spreading from an adjoining building to the Angel Inn’s roof.

The fire was deemed “significant” by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Services. The incident was responded to by ten fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, a water carrier, and an off-road vehicle.

The fire was believed to have started shortly after 1 a.m. on Thursday in a North Street property before spreading to the roof of the Angel Inn next door


The fire service reported that the incident had “escalated” shortly after 6 a.m., and that 14 fire engines were on the scene battling the blaze.

“Over 30 people have been evacuated from the building, and firefighters are working hard to put the fire out,” said West Sussex Fire and Rescue Services.

Area manager Richard Abbot, speaking from the scene, informed commuters that North Street would remain closed and asked the public to avoid the area.

Thirty Ukrainian Refugees Evacuated From Midhurst Hotel Blaze In West Sussex

“It is too early in the incident to determine the cause of the fire, but we will investigate as soon as it is safe,” he said.

Sussex Police, which dispatched officers to the scene, warned that road closures would be in effect in the surrounding area.

A 400-Year-Old Hotel Said To Be Housing Ukrainian Refugees Was Among The Structures Destroyed By Fire In Midhurst, West Sussex

There have been no reported casualties.

