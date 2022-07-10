Christopher White, of Chelvey Close, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (heroin and cocaine), possession with intent to supply class B drugs (ketamine), and possession of criminal property (cash).

In October 2021, officers executed an intelligence-led warrant at White’s home, discovering 5kg of heroin in the boot of a car parked on his driveway, 5kg of ketamine in a garden outbuilding, and a quantity of cocaine in his house. As part of this investigation, more than £200,000 in cash was also seized.

“The illegal drugs and large amount of cash found in White’s possession were cast-iron evidence of his involvement in an organised drug supply network,” said investigating officer DC Joy Main. This large quantity of drugs was destined for Bristol’s streets. Illegal operations like the one in which White was involved cause significant harm to our communities, which is why we will always take proactive steps to disrupt and dismantle this highly corrosive criminality.”