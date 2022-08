Kirkpatrick Virgo, of Whitby Road, Slough, is accused of murder and carrying an offensive weapon. He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Reading Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Detectives are still asking anyone who saw the incident or the events leading up to it on the train to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 665 of 30/07/22. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.