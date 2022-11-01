Pauline Caster, of Harmony Way, Catcliffe, has been charged with murder.
On 19 October 2021 at 9.56pm, emergency services were called to reports
that a man was seriously injured inside a property in High Hazel Crescent.
Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced
dead in the early hours of the next morning.
He was later named as 43-year-old Kevin Caster and his family continue to
be supported by specially trained officers.
Caster has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield
Magistrates’ Court today (1 November 2022).
A 44-year-old woman has been charged following a suspicious death which occurred in Rotherham last October
