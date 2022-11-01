A 44-year-old woman has been charged following a suspicious death which occurred in Rotherham last October

Pauline Caster, of Harmony Way, Catcliffe, has been charged with murder.

On 19 October 2021 at 9.56pm, emergency services were called to reports

that a man was seriously injured inside a property in High Hazel Crescent.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced

dead in the early hours of the next morning.

He was later named as 43-year-old Kevin Caster and his family continue to

be supported by specially trained officers.

Caster has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield

Magistrates’ Court today (1 November 2022).