A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man in Wishaw

Kevan Doyle, 43, died at Glencleland Road in the town after an incident
around 20.50 on Friday, 28 October.
Following a post mortem examination, his death has been confirmed as
suspicious and a murder inquiry is ongoing.
The 46-year-old man is expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on
Monday, 31 October.
Detective Chief Inspector John Morrison of Police Scotland’s Major
Investigations Team said: “Our thoughts are with Kevan’s family and friends
and they are being provided with support by specialist officers.
“We believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the
wider community.
“There will likely be a police presence in the area as our investigation
continues and I would like to thank the local community for their
assistance with our enquiries.