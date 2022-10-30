A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man in Wishaw

Kevan Doyle, 43, died at Glencleland Road in the town after an incident

around 20.50 on Friday, 28 October.

Following a post mortem examination, his death has been confirmed as

suspicious and a murder inquiry is ongoing.

The 46-year-old man is expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on

Monday, 31 October.

Detective Chief Inspector John Morrison of Police Scotland’s Major

Investigations Team said: “Our thoughts are with Kevan’s family and friends

and they are being provided with support by specialist officers.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the

wider community.

“There will likely be a police presence in the area as our investigation

continues and I would like to thank the local community for their

assistance with our enquiries.