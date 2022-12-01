A 5 year old girl was bitten by a dog at Country Park in Hampshire

At approximately 2:25pm on Saturday 26th Nov, the young girl was with her mother and their dog when 3 other dog walkers walked by with 2 other dogs.
The dog walkers are described as 2 females and a male, they had with them a black Cockapoo and a Chihuahua cross described as being small, tan coloured with a long coat.
During the crossing of paths and the dogs all meeting one another, the young girl was bitten on the leg by the Chihuahua cross. This caused the child considerable pain and subsequent bruising to her leg.
The male owner of the dog is described as in his 30’s with dark hair, average height, larger build and wearing a bright blue coat.
Police are wanting to identify the owner of this small dog;
– Do you recognise the description of the dog walker/s or dogs?
– Were you one of the dog walkers described?
Please get in contact Hampshire Constabulary by calling 101 quoting reference number 44220480249 if you are able to help