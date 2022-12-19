A 52-year-old man appeared at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court this morning (December 19) charged with three counts of murde

Saju Chelavalel, of Petherton Court, Kettering, has been charged with the murder of his wife – Anju Asok, 35, and their two children – Jeeva Saju, 6 and Janvi Saju, 4.

All three sadly died on Thursday, December 15, when emergency services were called to Petherton Court to reports that they had suffered serious injuries.

Forensic post-mortem examinations which took place at Leicester Royal Infirmary following their deaths concluded that all three died as a result of asphyxiation.

Mr Chelavalel appeared at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court this morning and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, December 21.