A 52-year-old man appeared at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court this morning (December 19) charged with three counts of murde

by @uknip247

Saju Chelavalel, of Petherton Court, Kettering, has been charged with the murder of his wife – Anju Asok, 35, and their two children – Jeeva Saju, 6 and Janvi Saju, 4.

All three sadly died on Thursday, December 15, when emergency services were called to Petherton Court to reports that they had suffered serious injuries.

Forensic post-mortem examinations which took place at Leicester Royal Infirmary following their deaths concluded that all three died as a result of asphyxiation.

Mr Chelavalel appeared at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court this morning and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, December 21.

