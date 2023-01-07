A 52-year-old man has been jailed for life after being found guilty of the murder of his partner of 32 years

Colin John Milburn of Rhydwyn killed Buddug Jones, 48 at her home in Rhydwyn, Holyhead on April 22.

At Caernarfon Crown Court today, Friday, January 6th, he was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 20 years imprisonment.

Detective Sergeant James Stamatiou, of the North Wales Police Force Major Investigation Team said: “This was a cowardly attack on a defenceless woman, whose life was cruelly cut short in her own home.

“Colin Milburn continually denied killing his partner when the evidence clearly showed that he was responsible. He took away Buddug’s future and he will be the only person who truly knows the reasons for his dreadful actions.

“Buddug was much loved by her four sons, extended family and friends and I recognise no sentence will ever bring her back, but I do hope today’s outcome will bring a small sense of peace to her family.

“Our thoughts are with them all today.

“As a force, we are committed to proactively identifying violent men who pose the highest risk of harm to women and girls, and they should be in no doubt that we are coming after them.

“If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic abuse, Live Fear Free can be contacted on 0808 801 0800.”

Ms Jones’ sons Martin, John, Daniel and Adam have issued the following tribute: “Buddug was the best of the best. She was such a special mam, naini, sister and friend with the kindest of hearts.

“Nothing has been the same since she’s gone, and nothing ever will be.

“Whilst no sentence will ever bring her back or come close to filling the hole that’s been left in our lives without her, it does give us some closure to be able to try and put all this behind us and move on with our lives, whilst still remembering her in everything we do.

“We kindly ask to be left in peace and privacy as we continue to grieve for our mam, naini, sister and friend.”