Sunday, April 2, 2023
Sunday, April 2, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A 52-year-old man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for non-recent sex offences against four children

A 52-year-old man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for non-recent sex offences against four children

by uknip247

Nicholas Parkinson of Leigh in Wigan, was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court, after being found guilty of eight counts of indecent assault and two counts of indecency with a child.

The court heard how Parkinson had preyed on the youngsters, who were all aged under 10 at the time.

Detective Constable Cheryl Williams of GMP’s Major Incident Team said: “Nicholas Parkinson is a predator of the worst kind and this sentence is the culmination of a lengthy and complex investigation.

“I would like to commend the strength of the victims, who have shown significant bravery in supporting this prolonged prosecution.

“Although this sentence in no way makes up for the horrors that they sustained when young children, I hope that they can take some comfort and satisfaction from the fact that Parkinson is now behind bars for many years and no longer a threat to children.

“We would encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault, or knows someone who has, to get in touch with GMP. We will listen to you and we will investigate.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

London Fire Brigade called to HMYOI Feltham

West Midlands Police appeal for information following a Solihull collision which resulted in a pregnant woman losing her baby

Police have released an image of a person of interest after thousands of pounds worth of items were stolen from a shop

Police seal off Holiday Inn hotel and evacuate migrants after ‘suspicious device’ found

Four men were arrested after a disturbance at a shopping centre in Newtownards’ Circular Road area on Friday, March 31

Former world champion boxer Ken Buchanan has passed away at the age of 77 after a battle with dementia

An investigation has been launched at Thames & Kennet Marina in Caversham

As a result of an Easter traffic backlog, ferry operators have added additional overnight sailings from the Port of Dover

According to a humanitarian organisation named Presidium Network, three British nationals are being held in custody by the Taliban in Afghanistan

The destructive force of nature has shown its fury once again as at least 21 people have been killed by a spate of tornadoes...

Police have confirmed that an aggravated burglary in Greenford on Friday night is linked to a series of incidents in west and north-west London

Anthony Joshua returned to the ring, facing off against Jermaine Franklin at London’s O2 Arena

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More