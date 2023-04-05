A 52-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife and two children

Saju Chelavalel, of Petherton Court, Kettering, appeared at Northampton Crown Court today, Wednesday, April 5th, where he admitted to killing his wife Anju Asok, 35, and their two children, Jeeva Saju, 6 and Janvi Saju, 4.

All three sadly died on December 15, 2022, when emergency services were called to Petherton Court to reports that they had suffered serious injuries.

Forensic post-mortem examinations which took place at Leicester Royal Infirmary following their deaths concluded that all three died as a result of asphyxiation.

Chelavalel pleaded guilty to three counts of murder at Northampton Crown Court and will be sentenced at the same court on July 3rd, 2023.