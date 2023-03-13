Monday, March 13, 2023
Monday, March 13, 2023

A 52-year-old man who raped and abused a five-year-old girl and her three-and-a-half-year-old brother has been jailed

The children’s mother, who participated in and facilitated the abuse, was also sentenced for her role in the abuse. The judge, Mr Justice David Keane, paid tribute to the incredible strength and courage of the children in coming forward and enduring the pain and suffering caused by those who were supposed to protect them.

The home is supposed to be a place of safety and security for children, a foundation upon which they can grow and thrive. Unfortunately, for these two children, their home was a place of horror and pain. They were subjected to deplorable crimes by the very individuals tasked with their protection. These very young children, who due to their developmental delays were even more vulnerable than their peers, were subjected to sexual assault, false imprisonment, and endangerment. These offences will likely have a lasting impact on their lives for years to come.

The sentences imposed by Mr Justice Keane reflect the severity of the crimes committed. The man received a 19-year sentence for rape with concurrent sentences of eight years for sexual assault and six years for false imprisonment. The children’s mother, who played an active role in the abuse, was given a 14-year sentence for the rape of her daughter as part of a joint enterprise and concurrent sentences of eight years for sexual exploitation, five years for sexual assault, five years for reckless endangerment, and four years for false imprisonment.

Both individuals will be registered as sex offenders and must undergo supervision for two years following their release from prison, neither the man nor the woman showed any remorse or willingness to seek rehabilitation despite their criminal behaviour.

